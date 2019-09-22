Alan Brazil does not believe Manchester United have a chance of signing Harry Kane from rivals Tottenham.

The England international certainly seems like the calibre of player this Red Devils squad could do with, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer after allowing him to join Inter Milan.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not really stepped up following Lukaku’s exit, and a signing like Kane would no doubt go a long way to putting Man Utd back on the map after a difficult few years.

Still, Kane’s superb form for Spurs down the years has now seen the north Londoners arguably overtake United, as they seem more likely to challenge for major honours and compete at the highest level after consistently achieving Champions League qualification.

As such, Brazil does not see the 26-year-old swapping Tottenham for MUFC right now, in what is undoubtedly a blow that says a lot about where United are right now.

When asked by talkSPORT co-host Ally McCoist, as quoted by Spurs News, if Kane would Tottenham for United: “No, no, no, no, no, not at the moment.

“Spurs are a better side than United. I can’t see him signing for any other English Premier League club, I can’t.”

Brazil played for both clubs during his playing days but it perhaps now seems unlikely Kane will end up doing the same.