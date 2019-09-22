Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba is happy at the club and won’t leave.

The French international was linked to an exit from Old Trafford all summer with Calciomercato claiming that Real Madrid and PSG making offers for him. However, luckily for Manchester United, Pogba ended up staying.

SEE MORE: Crucial boost for Man Utd as star travels for West Ham clash despite being injury doubt

Solskjaer has said that he is not worried about the midfielder’s future and feels that he will stay at Old Trafford. As quoted by Goal.com, the Norwegian said: “I don’t listen to the president of Real Madrid. But Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United. We have seen that while he’s been injured. He has been working like crazy to get himself fit because he wants to play for us and he wants to help his team-mates.

“I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here. If it all kicks off again with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer. Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he’s playing.”

Clubs will surely make offers for Pogba when the transfer window opens in January and Manchester United will be hoping to keep him. The French international is one of the best midfielders in the world and a very, very important player for the Red Devils.

Pogba missed Manchester United’s match against Leicester City due to an injury but will hope to feature in today’s fixture against West Ham.