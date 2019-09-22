“He just flatters to deceive” – Newcastle legend Ameobi has his say on key area of Almiron’s game following Brighton draw

Shola Ameobi has provided some encouraging words for Newcastle man Miguel Almiron following the player’s performance during his side’s 0-0 draw vs Newcastle yesterday.

Steve Bruce’s side picked up a point against the Seagulls yesterday, as both sides failed to break the deadlock despite their being a whole host of chances for either team in the match.

Almiron himself missed a far few chances during the match, with some of these being guilt-edged ones, opportunities he really should’ve taken given the circumstances.

And following the midfielder’s display vs Brighton, Ameobi took to Sky Sports to talk about the player and his goal scoring woes.

As per Nothing But Newcastle, when speaking on Sky Sports, Ameobi stated “It looks like a guy who is just desperate to score…he does great here again coming down the side, but again he just flatters to deceive when he gets in front of goal.”

The former Newcastle forward then added “And I think that’s the one thing, he just needs that confidence from getting his first goal, then the floodgates will open for him.”

Newcastle have found the net just four times in six league outings this term, something that suggests it’s not just Almiron’s who’s struggling to find the back of the net.

Bruce’s men have picked up just five points from their opening six games, an aspect that they’ll be needing to improve on if they’re to avoid the drop to the Championship this year…