Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter yesterday to brand Leicester City midfielder James Maddison a ‘Liverpool legend’ after he took a dig at the Sun on Twitter.

Maddison played a starring role in Leicester’s 2-1 win over Spurs on Saturday, as the England international bagged the winning goal in what was a very even affair at the King Power Stadium.

On the day of the game, Maddison was pictured entering the stadium with a rather peculiar backpack, something that was picked upon and reported on by the Sun.

After the game, the player himself then took to Twitter to take a sly dig at the news outlet, stating he’d rather be seen with his bag than holding one of their newspapers, something Liverpool fans have taken very fondly to.

The Sun and Liverpool have had a very rough past, with all involved with the club seemingly hating the news publication for the way they went about reporting on the Hillsborough disaster that occurred in 1989.

Following his dig, LFC fans lauded Maddison on Twitter for his comment about the Sun, with some even begging him to move to Anfield because of it!

Yep he’s a Liverpool legend now — Josh (@ftbljosh) September 21, 2019

COME TO LIVERPOOL YOU KING ? ???? — , (@abxlxo13) September 21, 2019

come to liverpool ?? — mia (@mialfc) September 21, 2019

When are you signing for Liverpool lad? — Freddy Krueger's Nan (@krueger_nan) September 21, 2019

Welcome to LFC. — An (@RoyalANfield) September 21, 2019

You'd be welcome @lfc anytime James.?A top player ?? — Annie's Anfield ?????? (@AnnelizaWalsh78) September 21, 2019

Hi James come to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/0zvYSGDoRj — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) September 21, 2019