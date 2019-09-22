Some Chelsea fans are massively disappointed with their side’s first-half performance in this afternoon’s mammoth clash with Liverpool, here’s some reaction.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold fired the Reds into the lead just 14 minutes into the clash after Jurgen Klopp’s men confused Chelsea with a clever free-kick routine.

Check it out here.

Roberto Firmino extended Liverpool’s lead just moments after Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta had an equaliser ruled out for offside.

Once again Frank Lampard's side looked out of their depth when defending a set-piece.

To make matters worse, defenders Andreas Christensen and Emerson were both brought off with injuries. The Blues already have a long list of first-team stars on the sidelines.

The Blues actually looked alright and it was ultimately their defending of set-pieces which has let them down.

Surprisingly some fans have blasted Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance in the first-half.

Here’s how Chelsea fans have reacted to the performance:

If Kepa doesn’t save something today I’ll lose it — Jensen “shinta” regen (@bruke_ima) September 22, 2019

Not defending Kepa this season again.

He has yet to show those class saves this season — Tatum (@Paschal__) September 22, 2019

Kepa not himself this season. Very poor — #BoyChild (@Qahiu_Ole_Arap) September 22, 2019

Kepa is so shit man, his positioning is shit and is scared to come out — scarface (@scarfacecfc) September 22, 2019

When was the last time Kepa actually made a credible save? Just a thought. — ??eo (@HazardFIicks) September 22, 2019

Kepa has to do better! — Akhilesh Nag (@chelseaktbffh10) September 22, 2019

We need new goalkeeper @ChelseaFC — Jasmine Chelsea Damisah (@JDamisah) September 22, 2019

I believe Frank Lampard should learn to play more of a defensive game against this so called big teams ! — KELVIN (@ogaddon) September 22, 2019

A team that cannot defend basic set pieces cannot go far — The Name’s Lee (@omoregie256) September 22, 2019

Things haven’t got our way but our defending from set plays are unacceptable, we will get better — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) September 22, 2019

Both set-pieces seemed to be worked perfectly by the Reds so criticism of Kepa is a bit harsh, the fault of the goals is down to the defender’s and not the stopper.

It’s even fair to say that Alexander-Arnold’s stunning opener was just unstoppable, no goalkeeper in the league would save a fierce strike like that.

Lampard’s side have created some quality chances but right now it seems that the Reds pose too much of a threat going forward for the Blues to find a way back into this one.