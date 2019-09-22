‘It was instinctive’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Barcelona corner goal during Liverpool’s Champions League run last season

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the inspirations behind his famous corner assist against Barcelona in the Champions League last year.

The Reds claimed their sixth European crown come the end of the 2018/19 season, as they beat all before them to earn the right to be named kings of Europe for the first time since 2005.

On their run to the title, Klopp’s side beat the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich, Spurs and Barcelona, and it was during their match against the Blaugrana in which Alexander-Arnold’s corner occurred.

With the home side sitting 3-0 up, the England international took a corner very quickly, swinging it into Divock Origi, who was able to tap home after all of Barcelona’s squad has switched off.

It was a genius piece of play from the Englishman, who has now revealed his thoughts on the goal in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

The player stated “It was just instinctive. I just saw an opportunity and took it. I saw people turning their backs, people not looking at the ball, I saw the keeper trying to give instructions to someone. There was not one Barcelona player looking at the ball”.

Alexander-Arnold’s assist will go down as one of the most legendary and memorable ones in recent Liverpool history, something that helped the club massively in their attempts to win the Champions League last year.

And who knows, should Trent, and other LFC stars, come up with moments like that this season, we could see the Reds retaining their European crown come May…