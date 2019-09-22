Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Real Madrid only have themselves to blame following their failure to add to their midfield options during the summer transfer window.

As per the Sun, Los Blancos were linked with a number of midfield options this past summer, with the likes of Pogba, Van De Beek and Eriksen all rumoured to be on the club’s transfer shortlist.

The club, ultimately, failed to land any of these players, something that has left their options in the centre of the park significantly weak.

Following the closure of the summer transfer window earlier this month, Zidane has now revealed exactly who’s to blame for Real’s failure to sign any of these aforementioned players.

According to the same report from the Sun, Zidane was questioned about Real’s failures in the market this summer and why they were unable to land players such as Eriksen and Van De Beek.

“I’m not going to say yes or no to that, it was up to the club. We have the squad we have. You could ask the same about Pogba and other players. I’m not getting into it”, the Frenchman responded.

Given these words, it seems like Zidane is blaming the club themselves for their failure to bring in more midfield options this summer.

Real really should’ve signed some more midfield firepower over the summer, especially when you consider that the Spanish giants have had just three fit midfielders available for their previous couple of fixtures.

Should Real continue to struggle to win games over the next few weeks and months, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of business the club conduct in the January window, and whether they add to their midfield ranks in the winter.