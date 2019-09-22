Barcelona’s dreary away form continued last night, as the Spanish giants lost 2-0 to Granada in a match they’re going to want to forget in a hurry.

Strikes either side of half time ended up proving to be the difference between Granada and Barca on Saturday, as Valverde’s side lost their 2nd league game of the season already.

It was a horrible display from the Blaugrana, who looked clueless in their attempts to come away from the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes with all three points this weekend, something that’s definitely left them with some cause for concern.

Following the result, forward Luis Suarez came out and spoke to the media, giving his thoughts on the game, and the current situation at Barca, in the process.

As per AS, via the Daily Mail, Suarez noted that “It’s a worrying defeat, a defeat that hurts. And a defeat that we have to take a real good look at, because there are lots of things that we have to improve.”

The Uruguayan then added “There’s a long way to go yet, but these are the types of games that win you the title. We have to be tougher if we’re going to win the league. We have a tough year ahead of us.”

Yesterday’s loss now means that Barcelona are winless in their four away league games in all competitions this season, something that the club are going to have to amend in the near future if they’re to stand any chance of winning La Liga this year.

Seems like Valverde’s got a lot of work to do if he’s to turn Barca’s fortunes around between now and the end of the season…