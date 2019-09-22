Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he wants Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as his successor at the club.

The England international has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents on the planet in recent times and certainly looks like he could go some way to emulating Ronaldo as one of the major talents of his generation.

According to Don Balon, this has now seen Sancho become a €150million target for Juventus, in what would be bad news for Manchester United and other top clubs.

The 19-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils by the Manchester Evening News and makes sense as the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might want to rebuild his side around.

Sancho would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack after disappointing starts to this season, but one imagines Juve might have more pulling power at the moment.

The Italian giants have been utterly dominant in Serie A for much of the last decade and boast a squad full of world class talent that could challenge for the Champions League.

Sancho would surely prefer them to Man Utd in their current state, with the club looking like struggling to get back to where they were under Sir Alex Ferguson, having seen the trophies dry up and with Champions League football not even assured year in, year out.