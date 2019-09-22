Jose Mourinho SLAMS mentality of Chelsea fans following defeat to Liverpool

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho slammed the mentality of Blues fans after they watched their side lose 2-1 at home to Liverpool today.

The Portuguese tactician remains arguably the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history, though he’s likely no longer Mr Popular at Stamford Bridge.

Despite two spells at Chelsea, his second stint ended on a sour note and he went on to manage rivals Manchester United shortly afterwards.

And speaking today, Mourinho hit out at CFC fans for appearing to accept a lower level from their team by applauding them off the pitch after losing to Liverpool.

“I hope they don’t get used to it, that’s a very important thing,” he said on Sky Sports.

“When you start accepting defeats just because your team played well or the players gave their best and gave a performance for people to be proud of in terms of attitude and commitment – I think when you get used to it is when big clubs stop being big clubs.

“I hope they don’t get used to it. But I think it shows the people are ready for what the season is going to be for them.

“I think people are ready to support one of the best professionals [Frank Lampard] that I have ever worked with – a manger with potential.

“I think they are ready to accept what this season is going to be because clearly today, despite part of the performance and the result [being positive], the reality is in the numbers. Liverpool are 10 points above Chelsea.”