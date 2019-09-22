Video: Juan Mata misses absolute sitter for Manchester United against West Ham

Juan Mata has missed a great chance to fire Manchester United level against West Ham in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down shortly before half time, but opened up West Ham here as Mata was found unmarked from close range.

Juan Mata sticks it wide…somehow! It's an unbelievable chance for Manchester United but it's off-target!





Unfortunately, the Spaniard somehow fired his shot wide of the target when it looked easier to score, much to the despair of MUFC fans.

United will have to hope more big opportunities come their way and that their players can do better than Mata did here…