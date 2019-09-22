Liverpool have made, not just Premier League history, but top flight history by winning all of their opening six games to the season for two years in a row.

This is a remarkable achievement by the Reds, who have truly been outstanding in recent times and look title favourites this year after going five points clear again this afternoon.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points at Stamford Bridge and maintained their perfect start to the season for the second year running.

Last season, Liverpool beat West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Leicester City, Tottenham and Southampton before finally dropping their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea.

6 – Liverpool are the first team in top-flight history to win their opening six matches of a top-flight season in two consecutive seasons. Pacesetters. pic.twitter.com/a1EzeGGvrk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

This time, however, they managed an away win over the Blues, following victories in their first five matches against Norwich, Southampton, Arsenal, Burnley and Newcastle.

Of course, last season it wasn’t enough to win the title as Manchester City edged them by just a point, but LFC fans will hope this excellent start again can finally mean it’s their year.