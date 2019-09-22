FA investigating deleted tweet by Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

The Football Association are reportedly looking into a tweet posted by Manchester City star Bernardo Silva earlier today that he has since deleted.

As we reported earlier on Sunday, Silva posted an image appearing to compare team-mate Benjamin Mendy to a mascot for a Spanish chocolate peanut brand which plays on offensive racial stereotypes.

Although Mendy appeared to take this well, Silva later deleted his tweet and also posted a follow-up criticising people for attacking him over it.

That tweet is still up on the Portugal international’s page at the time of writing, though we’ve screen-grabbed both below…

It appears Silva could now be in trouble as this tweet gains him more attention, with the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg claiming the FA are looking into the matter…

Understand that the Football Association are looking into this tweet allegedly posted by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva earlier today. Tweet was later deleted #mcfc pic.twitter.com/xxVfMaU6Xw — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) September 22, 2019

While clearly not intending to be malicious, Silva’s tweet perhaps shows a level of ignorance and comes at a time when racist incidents in football have been on the rise, according to charity Kick It Out, as reported by the BBC.

It remains to be seen if anything will come off the FA supposedly looking into this issue, but Silva himself could probably be well advised to apologise instead of going on the defensive as he has done so far.