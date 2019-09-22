Menu

FA investigating deleted tweet by Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

The Football Association are reportedly looking into a tweet posted by Manchester City star Bernardo Silva earlier today that he has since deleted.

As we reported earlier on Sunday, Silva posted an image appearing to compare team-mate Benjamin Mendy to a mascot for a Spanish chocolate peanut brand which plays on offensive racial stereotypes.

Although Mendy appeared to take this well, Silva later deleted his tweet and also posted a follow-up criticising people for attacking him over it.

That tweet is still up on the Portugal international’s page at the time of writing, though we’ve screen-grabbed both below…

bernardo silva tweet

Bernardo Silva came under fire for this tweet

silva-tweet

Bernardo Silva’s response

It appears Silva could now be in trouble as this tweet gains him more attention, with the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg claiming the FA are looking into the matter…

While clearly not intending to be malicious, Silva’s tweet perhaps shows a level of ignorance and comes at a time when racist incidents in football have been on the rise, according to charity Kick It Out, as reported by the BBC.

It remains to be seen if anything will come off the FA supposedly looking into this issue, but Silva himself could probably be well advised to apologise instead of going on the defensive as he has done so far.

