Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at dig from Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to aim a cheeky dig back at former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho after today’s game against West Ham.

Solskjaer’s side lost 2-0 after another bad day at the office this season, with the Norwegian tactician surely now under big pressure as he struggles to get this side out of a torrid run of form.

Mourinho was unsurprisingly critical of Solskjaer’s side in the Sky Sports studio this afternoon, and his comments were then put to the current United manager after the game.

“We were bad last season but I don’t see any improvements this season, even with three new players,” Mourinho is quoted by the Mirror. “I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole can take any positives from the game.”

Solskjaer, however, took the opportunity to remind his predecessor that he also lost at West Ham last season when he was still in charge of the club.

As also quoted by the Mirror, he responded: “He’s got his right to his own opinion. Of course we lost here last year – its always a difficult ground to go to and we hoped to do better than we did.”

Man Utd fans, however, will surely not be interested in little squabbles like this and just want to see Solskjaer turn things around fast.

A fan-favourite from his playing days at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is now surely risking his reputation with MUFC supporters after a hugely unconvincing start to life as their manager.