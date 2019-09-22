Manchester United are not having their best afternoon against West Ham in today’s Premier League clash, and Marcus Rashford is one player seemingly being singled out for plenty of criticism from a number of angry Red Devils fans.

West Ham lead 1-0 at the break and there’s really not been a lot to cheer about from a Man Utd point of view as they’ve rarely threatened to do anything meaningful in attack.

See below as many United supporters tweet their concern at how bad Rashford has become, with the England international certainly starting to look like he might not fulfil the potential seen in him a few years ago.

Rashford broke onto the scene as a teenager and instantly made himself a key part of the Man Utd side under Louis van Gaal, before continuing to keep his place under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, after a good few years in the first-team now, Rashford just doesn’t seem to be developing and is going through a particularly rotten patch of form this season, with two of his three goals so far coming from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old may be low on confidence or in need of a rest, but either way these fans are losing patience with him and there may be a case for dropping him soon…

Rashford, that was absolutely abysmal. He needs to sort himself out. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 22, 2019

What’s happened to Rashford tho… and I don’t wana hear about confidence either. Poor excuse — F a n t z (@Joe_Fanty) September 22, 2019

What has happened Rashford? Ffs — Rohit Jadhav (@rohit09920) September 22, 2019

The decline of @ManUtd Rashford is disheartening. Dude ran along leaving the ball. — Udo Munonye (@Pacalot) September 22, 2019

What the hell happened to rashford man I can’t believe he’s actually turning into welbeck…. beans PLS comeback #rashford — ?L? (@ElonsssMusk) September 22, 2019

Rashford has gone to post peak Rooney levels bad #mufc — [[Sach]] (@trendingsach) September 22, 2019

Rashford needs some time away Tom the team his confidence is gone — Amitai (@AmitaiKerbel) September 22, 2019