“Get this man out of my club” – Solskjaer slammed for Man United team selection by these angry fans

Manchester United’s team to take on West Ham today has been confirmed, and many Red Devils fans on Twitter are not at all happy.

The main contentious issue seems to be Nemanja Matic starting in midfield over Fred, with the Serbia international long struggling to hit any kind of form at Old Trafford.

Matic had looked out of favour at the start of the season but now seems to be winning his place back without doing anything obvious to deserve it, so it’s unsurprising many Man Utd supporters are now venting their anger online.

Fred remains on the bench for United despite a decent cameo against Leicester City, with the Brazil international sure to have settled a bit more now after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

It’s not clear why Solskjaer is seemingly so dead against giving Fred more of a chance, and it’s now seeing him slammed by large numbers of United fans this afternoon…

