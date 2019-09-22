Manchester United’s team to take on West Ham today has been confirmed, and many Red Devils fans on Twitter are not at all happy.

The main contentious issue seems to be Nemanja Matic starting in midfield over Fred, with the Serbia international long struggling to hit any kind of form at Old Trafford.

Matic had looked out of favour at the start of the season but now seems to be winning his place back without doing anything obvious to deserve it, so it’s unsurprising many Man Utd supporters are now venting their anger online.

Here's how #mufc line up at the London Stadium today pic.twitter.com/ezWQDlDWfV — utdreport (@utdreport) September 22, 2019

Fred remains on the bench for United despite a decent cameo against Leicester City, with the Brazil international sure to have settled a bit more now after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

It’s not clear why Solskjaer is seemingly so dead against giving Fred more of a chance, and it’s now seeing him slammed by large numbers of United fans this afternoon…

Matic starting over Fred is a disgrace — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 22, 2019

Ole playing Matic over Fred again get this man out of my club man https://t.co/PT6BQDa3tV — M (@FinaIFIashh) September 22, 2019

How is Fred not playing fuck matic? https://t.co/V00groKrNK — Lewis Hall (@lewhall_5) September 22, 2019

Matic over fred?? Wtf!! — Luqmaan (@Luqmaanadil) September 22, 2019

Matic over Fred is criminal after his performance on Thursday. Standout performers Greenwood & Rojo not involved either. Shite starting XI #MUFC — JT (@jackthomasmusic) September 22, 2019

Why the hell is Matic starting over Fred!! Ole is digging his own grave. #GlazersOut — Aakash Makkar (@aakash__makkar) September 22, 2019

What does Fred have to do to start, he’s miles more mobile than Matic! Why play with 2 holding midfielders? Pereira is not good enough either, if we can see it why can’t Ole?!? — Glenn Etchells (@glenn1707) September 22, 2019