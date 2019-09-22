Manchester United midfielder Fred embarrassed his team-mates with his impact in very limited time against West Ham today.

The Brazil international entered the pitch for Nemanja Matic in the 71st minute, not exactly leaving him long to make an impression and show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he deserves to play more.

However, according to Statman Dave on Twitter, Fred managed to create more chances in that time – two – than any of his team-mates managed throughout the entire game.

Despite coming on 71 minutes into the game, Fred created more chances vs. West Ham (2) than any other Manchester United player. Would like to see him starting. ?? pic.twitter.com/IbUK1QvIFr — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 22, 2019

While two chances is not exactly mind-blowing stuff, it does surely make grim reading for the rest of this side, who were far from good enough in the defeat to West Ham.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell put the Red Devils to the sword, and while the defending was clearly not good enough, United also offered little going forward.

Fred hasn’t always looked that convincing in his time at MUFC so far, but this cameo today perhaps shows it’s time for Solskjaer to have a little more faith in him.