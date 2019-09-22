Manchester United legend Roy Keane admits he’s always had his doubts about goalkeeper David de Gea.

In a rather controversial statement following the Spaniard’s recent decision to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, Keane said that he has always questioned the player’s character and leadership.

"He's making far too many mistakes." Roy Keane says he's unsure if David de Gea's new contract is good business for Manchester United…? Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/doDg3kbhBI pic.twitter.com/F6uRZQfy50 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 22, 2019

The pundit says that there is clearly no doubting De Gea’s talent, but insists he’s not convinced by him as an overall package due to him seeming a bit quiet at the back.

In many ways this is typical Keane – always eager to make a controversial point, though he may be onto something here with the Man Utd ‘keeper, even if his natural ability makes up for it when he’s at his best.