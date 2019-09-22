Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on defender Harry Maguire after a strong start since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

The England international looks an important addition for this United squad, with the Red Devils long short of quality at the back after relying on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones for far too long.

Clearly, Solskjaer is delighted with Maguire and says he already sees the 26-year-old as a future captain of the club as he praised his leadership qualities, as quoted in the tweet below from Chris Winterburn:

Solskjaer on Maguire, “He is already been in my head thinking about him as a future captain. He’s a leader on the pitch, he has a presence in both boxes. He is vocal, he’s a top, top professional. I’m very pleased with the money we’ve spent on him.” — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) September 22, 2019

That is certainly the kind of thing Man Utd fans will want to hear about their new signing, as they’ll no doubt look at the big influence of Virgil van Dijk since he joined Liverpool.

If Maguire can make anything close to that kind of impact, MUFC fans can expect to see a far more solid and resolute side that can challenge for major honours again soon enough.