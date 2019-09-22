Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has somewhat shockingly dropped Mason Greenwood from his squad to take on West Ham today.

The Red Devils kick off against the Hammers at 2pm, but various reports have claimed Greenwood was not seen travelling with the United squad.

This is despite Anthony Martial still being injured and another youngster in Angel Gomes keeping his place in Solskjaer’s travelling squad.

While Gomes shone in the midweek Europa League win over Astana, Greenwood stood out with a well-taken winning goal on the night.

Quite why Solskjaer would axe the 17-year-old when MUFC are so short of options up front is hard to fathom, and fans are likely to be furious at this strange decision.

Man Utd lost at West Ham last season and don’t go into today’s game in the best run of form as they’re yet to win away from home this season.

Fans will hope Greenwood can get himself back into the team again soon, and not just for Europa League and Carabao Cup matches.