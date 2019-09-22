Manuel Pellegrini does something no other manager has ever done against Manchester United

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has made history today by becoming the first man in Premier League history to beat Manchester United under four different managers.

The Chilean tactician led his side to a 2-0 win over United today, thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell at the London Stadium.

West Ham can thank Pellegrini for masterminding this latest result, which now means he’s beaten Man Utd under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

4 – Manuel Pellegrini is the first manager to win against four different Manchester United managers in the Premier League (Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer). Collection. pic.twitter.com/pfGI9wTHrO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

Pellegrini’s successes over Moyes and Van Gaal came during his days as Manchester City manager, while he beat Mourinho’s United side last season.

The South American clearly knows how to get the better of the Red Devils, whoever’s in the opposition dugout.

It would certainly have been interesting to see how he might have done during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge, but he only came to the Premier League the season after the legendary Scot’s retirement.