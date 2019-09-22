Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticised the qualities of Victor Lindelof during Sky Sports’ coverage ahead of today’s game between the Red Devils and West Ham.

Watch below as Mourinho explains why Harry Maguire looks an important signing due to some of Lindelof’s faults, including his ability in the air.

"Last pre-season I was crying for a centre-defender!" ? Jose Mourinho and Roy Keane agree that Manchester United 'had' to buy Harry Maguire but say there is no doubt he improves their defence. Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/doDg3kbhBI pic.twitter.com/X6w5rQIPC0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 22, 2019

Almost immediately after making that comment, Lindelof can be seen missing a header during the warm-up.

This is obviously a little harsh on Lindelof and just unfortunate timing, but it is worth noting that the Sweden international has had moments like that in games as well.