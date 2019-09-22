Menu

Video: Man United ace proves Jose Mourinho criticism right with perfectly timed warm-up fail

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticised the qualities of Victor Lindelof during Sky Sports’ coverage ahead of today’s game between the Red Devils and West Ham.

Watch below as Mourinho explains why Harry Maguire looks an important signing due to some of Lindelof’s faults, including his ability in the air.

Almost immediately after making that comment, Lindelof can be seen missing a header during the warm-up.

This is obviously a little harsh on Lindelof and just unfortunate timing, but it is worth noting that the Sweden international has had moments like that in games as well.

Victor Lindelof misses his header just after Jose Mourinho’s comment about him being weak in the air

