Man United are scared that Mino Raiola could ruin their chances of signing RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland in the future.

Haaland has started this season on fire, bagging 17 goals and five assists in his first nine games in all competitions, with his latest floury of strikes coming in the Champions League earlier this week.

The youngster bagged a hat-trick on his competition debut against Club Brugge during midweek, as he helped Salzburg start their campaign in style with a 6-2 win.

Amid this, it seems like United were keeping a close eye on Haaland during the match, as the Sun note that some of the club’s scouts were at the game in order to keep tabs on the Norwegian.

However, as also noted in the report, the Red Devils are scared Raiola’s involvement with the player could damage their chances of signing him in the future.

It’s stated that Haaland is being advised by Raiola regarding his future, a person United haven’t had the best of relationships with recently considering he’s also the agent of Paul Pogba.

It’s easy to see why United are in pursuit of Haaland, as it seems like the player could become a world-beater in the future if his form this season is anything to go off.

The Norwegian, who’s worked under Solskjaer previously, has already scored four hat-tricks this year, a total he’s definitely going to add to if his recent form is something to be believed.