Jose Mourinho delivers brutal analysis of Manchester United’s first half performance

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho must be feeling a bit smug watching how bad the team has become since his sacking last season.

The Portuguese tactician didn’t exactly do the best job himself at Old Trafford, but it’s possible fans will now feel it’s even worse than for most of his reign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started brightly when he replaced Mourinho midway through last season, but it’s fair to say results have got a lot worse under the Norwegian as time as gone on.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can turn things around at Man Utd, but for now Mourinho made it pretty clear what he made of today’s first half display at West Ham.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, as quoted by Simon Peach in the tweet below, Mourinho said United’s performance was missing ‘everything’ against the Hammers…

Question: What's missing in #MUFC's performance?

Jose Mourinho: "At the moment I think it is missing everything" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 22, 2019

Andriy Yarmolenko made it 1-0 to the home side and it’s hard to see where United are going to get a goal from as Marcus Rashford puts in another poor performance up front.