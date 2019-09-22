Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in a transfer swoop for West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson after missing out on Chelsea’s Reece James in the summer.

The Eagles could do with signing a new right-back after losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in pre-season, with the youngster proving a key figure in Roy Hodgson’s first-team last season.

Ferguson looks as though he could be a solid addition for Palace, and reports claim he’s now their priority after failing to get a £25m deal for James over the line.

Palace are said to have scouted Ferguson heavily, and he looks a player who could make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old only recently became a first-team regular for West Brom, but it’s clear he’s been fast tracked into the senior side due to his immense potential.

If he carries on like this, the teenager could very quickly find himself playing top flight football later this season.