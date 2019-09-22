Some Manchester United fans are furious after their side’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham, the Red Devils failed to create enough clear-cut chances to get something out of the game.

The first-half of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between West Ham and Manchester United failed to provide the thrills and spills that some fans would have expected.

The Red Devils’ performance in the opening 45 minutes was typified by Andriy Yarmolenko’s opener for the Hammers, world-record defender Harry Maguire switched off and allowed the Ukrainian to get into a dangerous position and score.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sparked something at half-time as his side crafted a wonderful chance in the opening stages of the second-half, playmaker Juan Mata somehow managed to miss this glaring opportunity to poke the ball in at the far post.

Left-back Aaron Cresswell sealed a victory for Manuel Pellegrini’s side in the 83rd minute by scoring a sensational free-kick, David de Gea had little chance of stopping this thunderous strike.

Go and clear out the dead wood like Mata, Matic, Young, Rashford, Lingard and Fred, shocking wastes of a jersey.

#OleOut — Jamie Whiteford (@seumasabheinn) September 22, 2019

Matic, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, list goes on…. what do they all have in common? Embarrassing. — Amandeep Virdi (@a_virdi) September 22, 2019

Sell Matic, and Mata. They better spend some money in January when the transfer widow opens back up. — Skeet ? (@Speaker_boXxX) September 22, 2019

Sell Mata and bring in someone with legs.. They said he brings eXpErIeNcE to the squad ? — Henry Orji (@Hunccho) September 22, 2019

Mata has been a good servant but he’s 2 seasons past his sell by date wtf is going on — Wescampbell (@wes__campbell) September 22, 2019

I’m on my hands and knees, sell Mata ffs — Chris (@FutbolChriz) September 22, 2019

Sell mata ASAP the window opens. Sell all of the attackers and midfielders and start again. — ? (@utdhydr) September 22, 2019

I just want OGS to sell Lingard, Rojo, Rashford, Mata, Jones, and Young before he leaves — ??? (@ro6ley) September 22, 2019

Mata should never play football again — ?? (@Chim7a) September 22, 2019

Pathetic performance, shambles. — Luke Whitehouse (@LukeWhitehouse7) September 22, 2019

After two narrow wins against Leicester and Astana Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have made more drastic changes to his side in order to spark a better performance.

The final scoreline tells the tale of where the two clubs currently are, you have West Ham battling to win a place in the Premier League’s top six and you have the underperforming United who are seriously struggling to stay in that bracket.