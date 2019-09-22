Menu

Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Sevilla: these fans want key Los Blancos man dropped after horror show vs PSG

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad to take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium today, as Los Blancos look to put their midweek performance vs PSG behind them.

Real succumbed to a 3-0 defeat during their Champions League opener in Paris on Wednesday, a match in which Zidane’s side looked hopeless in from start to finish.

Things aren’t going to be much easier today either, as Real travel to Seville to take on Sevilla in what should be a very tricky test for the Spanish giants.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have started this season in fine fashion, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games, something that means they’re currently sitting in 2nd position in the league table.

Ahead of this test, Real have confirmed their squad for the match, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos all claiming places.

Following this announcement, fans of the club took to their official Twitter account to call for Courtois to be dropped in favour of Areola following the Belgian’s display against PSG in midweek.

The former Chelsea man didn’t really cover himself in glory during the week, conceding a sloppy first, and then another two goals, as he Zidane’s side started their CL campaign off on the wrong note.

And following this, it seems like some fans have become fed up with Courtois’ sloppy performances if these tweets are anything to go off.

