Real Madrid have confirmed their squad to take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium today, as Los Blancos look to put their midweek performance vs PSG behind them.

Real succumbed to a 3-0 defeat during their Champions League opener in Paris on Wednesday, a match in which Zidane’s side looked hopeless in from start to finish.

Things aren’t going to be much easier today either, as Real travel to Seville to take on Sevilla in what should be a very tricky test for the Spanish giants.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have started this season in fine fashion, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games, something that means they’re currently sitting in 2nd position in the league table.

Ahead of this test, Real have confirmed their squad for the match, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos all claiming places.

Following this announcement, fans of the club took to their official Twitter account to call for Courtois to be dropped in favour of Areola following the Belgian’s display against PSG in midweek.

The former Chelsea man didn’t really cover himself in glory during the week, conceding a sloppy first, and then another two goals, as he Zidane’s side started their CL campaign off on the wrong note.

And following this, it seems like some fans have become fed up with Courtois’ sloppy performances if these tweets are anything to go off.

Areola start today plz — 3yeat (@SyedMuhdHafiz6) September 22, 2019

Start JOVIC and win . bench Courtois and get more luck to wining ways — ___ BOBBI ?? (@bobbibertt) September 22, 2019

Time for areola? — Khizer (@Khiz7ffs) September 22, 2019

We don't want courtois. Snakes should be put in the bush. Oh shit i just forgot we play on grass 🙁 — Shirfred Daverone (@ShirfredE) September 22, 2019

Start areola yooo — Sëy? (@KophiSenyo) September 22, 2019

Courtois is the weakest link? — ANDA intwabayitshoyo kaTower (@AndaSobs) September 22, 2019

Please start areola — Jolayemi soji (@Jolasoji) September 22, 2019

Please for God sake start Areola today we don't need cortuois today — Franklin Emmanuel (@Boykadisputed) September 22, 2019

Coach please drop Tibout today we want #win — ObengBoampong21 (@boampong21) September 22, 2019