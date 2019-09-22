Barcelona succumbed to their second league defeat of the season today, as Ernesto Valverde’s side suffered a 2-0 loss away at Granada.

Barca travelled to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes having failed to win in any of their games away from home in all competitions this season, a run that continued on Saturday night.

The Blaugrana put in one of their worst displays in recent memory against Granada, as they fell to a 2-0 loss thanks to goals either side of half time.

A number of Barca’s players, such as Suarez, Griezmann, Roberto, Firpo and Semedo, had games to forget last night, as they failed to help the club win their first away game since April.

One of Barca’s worst performers on the night was Ivan Rakitic, who looked very out of place in the Blaugrana’s midfield.

Slow, lackadaisical and negative, the Croatian certainly won’t be wanting to watch his personal highlights of Saturday’s game back.

Rakitic’s performance didn’t go unnoticed, however, as fans of the club took to Twitter following the match in order to call for the midfielder to be sold.

And to be honest, given how he played yesterday, we can hardly blame them…

Sell rakitic asap and promote Riqui Puig — ValverdeIn (@SouthpawOTW) September 21, 2019

Is this real? WTF embarrassing #ValverdeOut sell rakitic and sergi roberto!! https://t.co/NcuIiLamGA — Handi #ValverdeOut (@PermanaTriH4ndi) September 22, 2019

Unpopular opinion: Instead of spending out money on offensive players Barca should sell rakitic and go for Sancho as out RB. Our defense is just as bad as man United’s was last year. — Ten (@Messiah_010) September 22, 2019

Sell semedo,vidal,Rakitic, Roberto, suarez — SULTAN (@BeingSobuz1) September 21, 2019

Sack valverde and Sell Suarez, Rakitic, Vidal These Shits — ?Ezhil (@EzhilK_) September 21, 2019

Rakitic , Vidal , Suarez need to sell as soon as possible . — Addy Naik (@naik_addy) September 21, 2019

rakitic in decline, y'all shoulda sell him — luca brasi (@BossMajjor) September 21, 2019

sell suarez and rakitic and sack valverde you fucking cowards @FCBarcelona — ? (@louisVII_) September 21, 2019