Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that Mason Greenwood is out of today’s game against West Ham because he is ill.

Speaking to Sky Sports, quoted by United Xtra, ahead of today’s Premier League clash, Solskjaer revealed Greenwood has tonsillitis, so cannot build on his fine performance in the midweek Europa League win over Astana.

Ole: “Greenwood? He’s not feeling well. He’s got tonsillitis. He had a good game Thursday night, we need him at times so hopefully he’ll be back soon.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 22, 2019

Solskjaer has certainly seemed ready to give the exciting 17-year-old forward a chance in the Man Utd first-team, so fans will have been surprised to initially see him missing from the squad to take on West Ham.

Greenwood scored a fine goal to settle the game against Astana on Thursday night, and this follows a strong pre-season in the senior side.

United fans will certainly echo Solskjaer’s sentiments in the quotes above and hope the England youth international can return soon and continue to show what he can do at this level.

United have other players missing against West Ham, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw also still out of action due to injury.