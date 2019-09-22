Real Madrid are reportedly confident now could be their time to clinch the transfer of Tottenham star Harry Kane in an ambitious deal.

The England international has been one of the world’s most clinical strikers in recent times and makes sense as the kind of big name Real might want on their books, especially as they continue to struggle to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez believes he could now convince Kane to move to the Bernabeu in a deal for next season.

It’s not been the best start to the season at Tottenham, and one can well imagine a player of Kane’s calibre might be tempted by a big offer from abroad.

Despite the 26-year-old generally contributing so much towards Spurs’ recent rise, it may be that this team has come as far as it can.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to have been unable to get the best out of his team for some time now as they suffered a poor end to last season as well, despite some big performances in the Champions League that saw them reach the final.

Domestically, they’ve been poor and suffered another defeat this weekend away to Leicester City, which followed throwing away a two-goal lead away to Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek.

Kane would likely have the chance to win more silverware at a club like Real Madrid and this latest Don Balon report should have Spurs fans worried.