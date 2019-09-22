Many Liverpool fans noticed one thing after Trent Alexander-Arnold gave his side the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The England international curled a side-footed effort from outside of the box into the top right corner of the net, leaving Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance.

César Azpilicueta thought he had put his side on terms, before his goal was rightly ruled offside by VAR. Jürgen Klopp’s Reds continued to dominate, and the unmarked Robert Firmino made it 2-0 with a thumping header from the resulting Andy Robertson free-kick moments later.

But fans who were reacting to the goals on Twitter, noticed that Alexander-Arnold’s celebration resembled that of one featured on the video game FIFA 20.

The 20-year-old used a ‘V shape’ with his hands, for the word ‘volta’, which means “to return” in Portuguese. The celebration is referred to the street football mode on the EA Sports game.

It is exactly what the right-back did when running to the corner flag to to express his delight, and it sent fans into a mini Twitter meltdown.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration reaction:

I wonder if EA told Trent to do the FIFA V celebration — Coriander (@CorinxYZ) September 22, 2019

Trent actually did the Volta celebration… — ftbl_Jai (@ftbl_jai) September 22, 2019

The Volta Celebration pic.twitter.com/XOXPeabfHP — Bazil Awill (@DopeboyBazil) September 22, 2019

Did TTA just celebrate with the V of #Volta ?? — TwinsFifaHD (@TwinsFifaHD) September 22, 2019

Trent with the Volta celebration ? pic.twitter.com/YLeIKURJbD — FUTballplayers (@FUTballplayers) September 22, 2019

Did Trent really throw up the Volta celebration for FIFA?? Those endorsements rolling in ??? — Rayhaan (@RayhaanParwez) September 22, 2019