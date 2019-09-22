Video: Firmino strikes for Liverpool moments after VAR controversy denies Chelsea

Hands up anyone who is surprised that Jamie Carragher strongly agreed with the VAR decision to disallow Chelsea’s equaliser against Liverpool this afternoon?

To be fair the Chelsea player’s shin was probably offside. Things got doubly bad for Frank Lampard as Liverpool went straight up the other end to put themselves 2-0 up.

The Chelsea defenders don’t move as Roberto Firmino found space six yards out to head the ball home:

?? Chelsea vs Liverpool | Firmino (GOAL) 30′ pic.twitter.com/rRkUpT1dVx — Chelsea 0-3 Liverpool (@D9INE_XFOOTBALL) September 22, 2019

Firmino scores vs Chelsea to make it 2-0. The celebration with Van Dijk just made my day. ? pic.twitter.com/xcEtKT6LWv — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) September 22, 2019

It’s been a mixed few days for Frank Lampard after a thumping victory over Wolves was canceled out by a midweek loss to Valencia. The only thing that can make this worse for Chelsea right now is another missed penalty after an argument between potential takers…