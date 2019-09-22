Video: Former Chelsea ace Oscar scores stunning free-kick in China

It seems to be pretty widely accepted that although the Chinese Super League has a lot of money, when players go there they tend to disappear.

Oscar was one of the big names to surprisingly make the move over there a few years ago and he’s been impressive as you expect. Unfortunately for him, it completely killed his career with the national team as he hasn’t played since.

He showed his quality again today with a lovely free kick for Shanghai SIPG:

Oscar with a lovely freekick #Golazo for Shanghai pic.twitter.com/nIBUm64v6q — SportzGlobal01 (@SGlobal01) September 22, 2019

His side went on to win the game 2-1 and it leaves them three points off the top of the league. He’s been fairly prolific since making the move after scoring 36 goals in 115 games.

He’s now only two goals away from matching the tally he set with Chelsea during his successful spell there.