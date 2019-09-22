Video: Ikpeazu shows brute strength to back up huge FIFA 20 physical attribute ratings

The absolute king of FIFA strength ratings will always be Adebayo Akinfenwa, but there’s a few guys who are closing that gap.

It surprises nobody in Scotland that Craig Levein relies on a giant physical striker for his Hearts team, the latest to take on the role is former Watford youth player Uche Ikpeazu.

He gained some attention after being the third highest rated striker for strength in the upcoming release of FIFA 20 behind Akinfenwa and Aston Villa striker Wesley. If you wanted any evidence to back up his huge strength rating then look at his equaliser in the Edinburgh Derby this afternoon.

He has no right to even get close to the ball but he shows absolute brute strength to push through the defender and divert the ball past the keeper:

#UchPower ? Two goals Easter Road goals on the bounce for @UcheIkpeazu ? pic.twitter.com/rxXSKhJL1m — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 22, 2019

He didn’t manage to break through to the first team at Vicarage Road and eventually ended up at Hearts after various spells with lower league English sides.

Of course he isn’t as highly rated overall when compared to Wesley, but he should provide a fairly cheap option in the game if you want someone powerful to lead your front line.

The Brazilian has gotten over a poor start for Aston Villa to score a couple of goals, expect to see him feature in a lot of Ultimate Team squads if strong players are effective this year.