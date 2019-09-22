It has taken Aston Villa less than 20 minutes to expose Arsenal’s shaky defence this afternoon, John McGinn capitalised on the defenders being half-asleep to score.

Tricky winger Anwar El Ghazi played a pinpoint cross into the box and McGinn crept into the box behind midfielder Mateo Guendouzi to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Some Arsenal fans won’t be happy with Guendouzi’s half-hearted attempt at marking his man, former Chelsea star David Luiz also could have attempted to clear the ball before it whizzed over him.

Unai Emery really hasn’t changed the Gunners all that much, the same defensive flaws that Arsene Wenger couldn’t fix are still be taken advantage of.

Can the Gunners comeback against Dean Smith’s side?