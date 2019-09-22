Menu

Video: Keeper recovers after flying headed clearance to make INCREDIBLE heroic save

Posted by

Not going to lie to you here, I’m not entirely sure who this goalkeeper is or the teams involved. I’m fairly confident the action took place in Egypt but in a way it doesn’t even matter.

The clip initially brings up memories of Dejan Stankovic’s goal against Schalke after Manuel Neuer made a flying headed clearance but was immediately punished as the Serbian fired it back over his head.

READ MORE: Video: WAKE UP – incredible keeper error allows opposition to score after just NINE seconds

This guy doesn’t suffer the same fate after he manages to recover and produces a heroic effort to divert the ball over the bar:

That’s a save of the season contender right there.

 