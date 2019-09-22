Not going to lie to you here, I’m not entirely sure who this goalkeeper is or the teams involved. I’m fairly confident the action took place in Egypt but in a way it doesn’t even matter.
The clip initially brings up memories of Dejan Stankovic’s goal against Schalke after Manuel Neuer made a flying headed clearance but was immediately punished as the Serbian fired it back over his head.
This guy doesn’t suffer the same fate after he manages to recover and produces a heroic effort to divert the ball over the bar:
Yes ‘keeper…
FUCKING HELL. YES ‘KEEPER. pic.twitter.com/1g8sPIoVVH
— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) September 22, 2019
That’s a save of the season contender right there.