Video: Marco Reus launches incredible sweary rant after reporter questions Dortmund mentality

It’s surprising we don’t see more players lose it with the media after facing the same questions. Particularly when they come immediately after the game when players are still emotionally charged and angry over dropping points.

The latest example came after Borussia Dortmund conceded a late equaliser away to Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon. The reporter had questioned the mentality of the Dortmund players and it sounds like this isn’t the first time Reus has faced that question this season:

Marco Reus: “I’m so sick of you guys with your mentality bullshit.” ? #BVB #SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/ts2ViCmSg3 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 22, 2019

Reus responds to the question by saying: “You’re p*ssing me off with your mentality bullsh*t week in and week out. We didn’t concede the goal because of low mentality, we conceded it because of weak defensive efforts”

Dortmund looked set to win after Jadon Sancho put them 2-1 up, however that late own goal led to them dropping two points.