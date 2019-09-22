Menu

Video: Neymar shows his world class ability to score another sublime late winner as he looks to win back support at PSG

Olympique Lyonnais
Posted by

There’s no better way to turn fans against you than throwing a strop and demanding to leave. The real question is how do you get those fans back on your side afterwards? Two late winners in two games is a pretty good start.

Following his fantastic over head kick to win their game last week, Neymar produced yet another moment of magic tonight to win the points late on against Lyon.

Photo: Ex Real Madrid ace gives old teammates a cheeky wink after thumping victory

He looks surrounded but his world class ability is on show as he manages to engineer a yard of space and leaves the keeper no chance by finding the bottom corner:

You can say what you like about him as a person, but his ability is still up there with the best in the game.

More Stories Neymar