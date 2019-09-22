Arsenal fans have urged the club to sign Leicester City and Turkey star Caglar Soyuncu following the defender’s brilliant performance during the Foxes win over Spurs on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side gave their hopes of securing a top six finish come May a big boost yesterday, as they came from behind to win 2-1 against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Pereira and Maddison helped the home side secure a remarkable comeback against their north London opponents, which was something they had to do after Kane opened the scoring in the first half.

However, it wasn’t the displays of Leicester’s goal scorers that caught the eye on Saturday, but that of centre-back Soyuncu.

The Turk put in a man of the match-worthy display against Pochettino’s men yesterday, doing all he could in order to try and keep Kane, Son and Co quiet.

Following his superb performance, Arsenal fans took to social media to call for their club to sign the 23-year-old, something they’ve had the chance to do before if this report from the Mirror is anything to go off.

Given the options the Gunners have to choose from at centre-back currently, it’s easy to see why they’d want Soyuncu moving to the Emirates in the immediate future…

Wait why didn't arsenal buy Soyuncu? — Ómó Ólògó (@OlaKorede_) September 21, 2019

@Arsenal We need Soyuncu of Leicester. He'll be a good pair with Rob Holding. — Shimnom Dogo (@ShimiOfAfrica) September 21, 2019

I want James Madison, Soyuncu and Brendon Rodgers at Arsenal ASAP!

??#LEITOT — Prince Pritam ?? (@PrinceByName) September 21, 2019

Caglar Soyuncu is needed at Arsenal. — Mahmoud Zein (@zein_mahmoud) September 21, 2019

Someone at arsenal buy this soyuncu guy — Joseph (@joedownes4) September 21, 2019

Soyuncu at @Arsenal pls — H Garcia (@PepeTime19) September 21, 2019

This January Arsenal need to throw players and money at Leicester. Take Maddison and Soyuncu. — garuf? (@GarethWareth) September 21, 2019

Soyuncu for Leicester is brilliant @Arsenal need someone like that brilliant performance — WhiteyTheBarber?? (@WhiteyTheBarber) September 21, 2019