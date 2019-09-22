Video: Wesley puts Aston Villa back in front vs Arsenal after great play by Jack Grealish

Arsenal were not level for long against Aston Villa today as Wesley scored to make it 2-1 to the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch below as Wesley finishes well after great play by Jack Grealish, who took on almost the entire Gunners defence on his own with a fine run down the left-hand side.

Straight back in front! Wesley scores for Aston Villa! ? pic.twitter.com/lByaZCuEe6 — SONTFootball (@SONTFootball) September 22, 2019

Arsenal had equalised through Nicolas Pepe, but were only on terms for around a minute before Villa stunned them once again.

This could be another dire result for Unai Emery as he comes under increasing pressure at Arsenal.