Some Chelsea fans are worried about Frank Lampard’s team selection for their mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool, how do you think the Blues will do?

The Blues have reverted back to a defensive four after using a back-three with wing-backs in their last two games.

Frank Lampard has made two changes to his side with N’Golo Kante coming in for Kurt Zouma and Emerson replacing Marcos Alonso.

The tactical change is probably the right choice as Liverpool’s attack is far too threatening to play against with just a full-back on either side.

Wonderkid Mason Mount retains his place in the starting lineup despite coming off against Valencia with an apparent injury.

The two Premier League giants played out an exciting encounter in the European Super Cup final at the start of the season, it will be interesting to see if the sides are once again closely matched today or if one team can really put the sword to the other.

After a flat performance in their Champions League opening defeat to Valencia, the Blues faithful will be expecting a much better performance with a drastically higher intensity.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here's how today's Chelsea team looks! ? What do you think? #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/jXw63tzKsR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 22, 2019

The most notable omission from the starting lineup is certainly that of Cristian Pulisic, especially considering that the American ace was phenomenal against the Reds in the UEFA Super Cup.

Here’s how Blues fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Why is Pulisic not starting did Chelsea spend all that money just to put him on the bench? — EMMY (@Emmyblack84) September 22, 2019

Kanté Emerson and Mount all return. Pulisic on bench again is seriously starting to worry me. — Rasen – GuiltyGear!! (@RasenRendanX) September 22, 2019

WHERE’S PULISICCCCC — Tom B (@1905Tom) September 22, 2019

Pulisic should be starting — Vikram Jajuha (@VJajuha) September 22, 2019

No pulisic yet again — ADTS (@aman_dts_9) September 22, 2019

Why are you not starting Pulisic ? — Omar (@OWalaya) September 22, 2019

Pulisic deserves better — Lewis ??????? / Davide Zappacosta fan (@ItalianCafu) September 22, 2019

Why isn’t Pulisic playing? — € (@CentreRole) September 22, 2019

Chelsea have the chance to break into the top four with a victory at Stamford Bridge today, Jurgen Klopp’s side also have the chance to extend their lead at the top to five points.

Given both sides’ attacking play styles, this game should deliver with heaps of goals and opportunities.