West Ham have gone 1-0 up against Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash, with Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal the difference at half time.

Watch Yarmolenko fire West Ham into the lead below, with some pretty weak defender by Harry Maguire allowing the winger to get past him and get his shot away in the box.

A hammer blow before the break! ? Yarmolenko finishes off a lovely passage of play for his 2?nd goal of the season! ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League!

Man Utd have been poor in general and this scoreline seems a pretty fair one after how the opening 45 minutes has gone.

Still, fans will expect better from a big-money signing like Maguire, who would surely fancy himself to have prevented this strike.

Harry Maguire cost £85m. ??

Maguire completely done over there. And we've payed £80million for that #WHUMUN — Tim Dixon