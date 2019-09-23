AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on PSV youngster Donyell Malen, while they’re said to have a window of opportunity to sign Gremio forward Everton Soares.

The Rossoneri have endured a difficult start to the season as they’ve picked up just six points from their opening four Serie A games.

Further, they’ve scored just two goals in those four outings, and so there are undoubtedly early teething problems for coach Marco Giampaolo.

With the pressure building, the Italian tactician will have no choice but to look for solutions with the squad currently at his disposal until the January transfer window at least, but speculation is suggesting that Milan will look to be active in the market next year.

As reported by Calciomercato, Malen is said to have been on their radar since last season and Milan’s intention is to speak with his agent, Mino Raiola, again in the near future as he fits the bill in terms of what they’re looking to add to their squad.

However, it remains to be seen what kind of transfer fee that PSV will demand for their talented 20-year-old forward as he’s already bagged 11 goals and four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

That in itself will surely drive up his price-tag, and if he is capable of consistently producing for PSV between now and the end of the season, that will ultimately result in his valuation steadily increasing.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that while Everton is in talks over a contract renewal with Gremio, he is said to still be keen on a switch to Milan and it could take around €45m to convince the Brazilian outfit to sell their prized asset.

However, it’s a complicated deal given the involvement and ownership of third parties, but the report notes that a renewal will not result in a massive new release clause being included in his deal and so time will tell if Milan are able to reach an agreement to sign Everton.

The 23-year-old has been in good form this past season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 26 outings.