Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been sent a clear message by loads of Gunners fans on Twitter today as they reflect on the 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Calum Chambers came on to score a crucial and well-taken goal for Arsenal to level things up at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems his performance impressed a number of Gooners.

The former Southampton man has not had the easiest of times at Arsenal, being sent out on loan on a number of occasions after failing to gain a regular first-team place.

However, Chambers has shone whenever called upon this season and it seems he’s starting to win over many Arsenal fans, which is perhaps unsurprising given the sorry state of this AFC defence.

Both David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have made poor starts to the season and it’s hard to imagine Chambers wouldn’t be an upgrade.

The 24-year-old may well be worth using at least as a short-term option before the January transfer window, or the return of Rob Holding from injury.

Here’s what some Arsenal fans on Twitter have been saying about him…

Calum Chambers must start. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 23, 2019

3) What more does Calum Chambers needs to do to get a start? Every time we've turned to him this season, he's performed. I don't think he's the sole answer to our defensive issues, but he's knocking on the door. #ARSAVL #Arsenal #COYG — Simon (@SiTheGooner84) September 23, 2019

Great win for #arsenal – we continue to make it difficult for ourselves , AMN needs to be rested, his form is poor his decision making is poor and worst of all his attitude doesn't seem quite right , Chambers deserves his starting place against Man Utd next week #COYG — centerville (@zappafan40) September 23, 2019

Emery looks more useless by the match. It’s quite clear that Williock performs better than Xhaka. He needs to drop Xhaka and Luiz. Give chambers a chance — Bangla Gooner ?? (@banglagooner) September 23, 2019

Arsenal are just gonna have to take the L with Sokratis and Luiz. They’re both awful. I’m not his biggest fan but there’s no excuse for Chambers not to start the next game. — Quinton (@futebolbaseroom) September 23, 2019

Chambers has earned a start tbh. It’s a shame it’ll have to be at right back next game because he’s much better at centre back but he should be in the team ahead of Sokratis — Bowdz. (@Bowdz_) September 23, 2019

Next game torreira and chambers must start over Luiz and xhaka — ?pepe left foot ?????????? (@slickrik89) September 23, 2019

What does Calum Chambers have to do to get a start? #arsecastextra — Megan Cantle (@megancantle99) September 23, 2019