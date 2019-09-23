Menu

Unai Emery sent clear message as these Arsenal fans insist overlooked player ‘must start’ for Gunners

Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been sent a clear message by loads of Gunners fans on Twitter today as they reflect on the 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Calum Chambers came on to score a crucial and well-taken goal for Arsenal to level things up at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems his performance impressed a number of Gooners.

MORE: Arsenal star reveals half time team talk that inspired comeback vs Aston Villa

The former Southampton man has not had the easiest of times at Arsenal, being sent out on loan on a number of occasions after failing to gain a regular first-team place.

However, Chambers has shone whenever called upon this season and it seems he’s starting to win over many Arsenal fans, which is perhaps unsurprising given the sorry state of this AFC defence.

Both David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have made poor starts to the season and it’s hard to imagine Chambers wouldn’t be an upgrade.

The 24-year-old may well be worth using at least as a short-term option before the January transfer window, or the return of Rob Holding from injury.

Here’s what some Arsenal fans on Twitter have been saying about him…

