Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy with summer signing Antoine Griezmann so far as they struggle to develop an effective connection on the pitch.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Catalan giants, who have won just two out of their opening six games of the campaign so far.

Messi’s absence through injury hasn’t helped Barcelona’s cause, but even since his return the team have suffered, drawing 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and then losing 2-0 to Grenada in La Liga.

According to Don Balon, Messi is not at all happy with Griezmann’s presence in the team, and the report suggests part of that is due to the fact that the Argentine wanted his club to re-sign Neymar instead.

The piece suggests Messi and Griezmann are not really on speaking terms, but fans will hope these two talented forwards can resolve this soon enough.

Having shone at Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has shown he’s a world class talent on his day, and even the best sometimes need a settling in period before hitting peak form again.