Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted Michy Batshuayi is a player who deserves more playing time after a lack of action this season.

In what could be taken as a thinly-veiled warning to Tammy Abraham, Lampard brought up Batshuayi unprompted in his press conference, which you can watch in the video clip below…

Whilst discussing the lack of opportunities given to Christian Pulisic in the last few games, Lampard insisted there was no trouble with the USA international and that he simply had a range of options to choose from in his squad.

That led him to then bring up Batshuayi as someone who deserves more playing time after catching the eye in training, with the Belgium international something of a forgotten man after spending time out on loan and barely being used for the Blues in the last couple of years.