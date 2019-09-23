Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has conceded that Cristiano Ronaldo has an injury concern and could miss their clash with Brescia this week.

The Bianconeri scraped past Verona this past weekend with a 2-1 win, and that continued an underwhelming start to the campaign as they haven’t yet entirely convinced.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to beat Man United to €150million transfer as his successor

The reigning Serie A champions sit two points behind rivals Inter at this early stage given Antonio Conte’s side boast a 100% record after four games, and so there is no room for slip-ups for the Turin giants if they wish to avoid seeing that gap extend further.

As noted in his comments below, Sarri has raised concern over Ronaldo’s availability in midweek, and so it remains to be seen if he takes a potential risk and includes him or decides to rest him with the fixtures coming thick and fast in the coming weeks.

“Ronaldo had a little thigh strain yesterday, I have to see if he is available,” Sarri told the media, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It’s normal after three games in a week.”

Juventus face Brescia on Tuesday night before hosting SPAL at the weekend, and that’s quickly followed by a return to Champions League duty against Bayer Leverkusen next Tuesday before a vital showdown with Inter on October 6.

Ronaldo has had a relatively slow start to the season with two goals and an assist in five outings thus far, but they won’t want him missing any playing time especially with so many key games to come and so with the injury concern in mind, it’s arguably the sensible decision to leave him out against Brescia and hope that others deliver in his absence.