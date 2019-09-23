Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed what he said to his players after Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

The Reds took all three points from Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, maintaining their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

For Chelsea, however, it was another poor result as Lampard struggles to make a positive impact after returning to the club where he made his name as a player.

That said, the former Blues midfielder clearly felt there were positives against a quality side in Liverpool, and says he told his players they were very much in this game when he addressed them afterwards.

“I told them that I felt that we were right in the game,” he is quoted by the Metro.

“Tammy Abraham’s chance, the disallowed goal and the free-kick from them was fantastic.

“I said I don’t mind losing, I won’t take Sheffield United at home [which ended 2-2], but I can take today.”

Chelsea fans, though, will surely be hoping for an improvement soon, with Lampard yet to even win a home game since taking charge of the club.

The longer this poor start goes on, the more people will be inclined to think the inexperienced Lampard was brought in far too early for such a big job.