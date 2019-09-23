Positivity is in pretty short supply at Old Trafford just now, there doesn’t seem to be a coherent long term strategy at the top of the club and performances on the pitch have been woeful too.

There’s a real need for somebody to step up and prove they could be a prolific centre-forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have shown flashes but don’t look consistent enough.

That only leaves Mason Greenwood, he’s promising and scored his first goal in the 1-0 win over Astana last week. According to an Instagram post by Fabrizio Romano, it looks like he’s set to be rewarded with a new long term deal.

The post suggests the youngster is very happy to stay at the club so it looks to be a formality at this point. It certainly makes sense to tie him down to a long term deal just now when his wage demands won’t be as high.

United play Rochdale in the Carabao cup on Wednesday, so that should give Greenwood another chance to start and show what he could bring to the team.

Solskjaer didn’t manage to replace Romelu Lukaku when he left for Inter Milan this Summer, so there should be plenty of chances for Greenwood to play between now and January. Even then, it will be hard to find a top quality striker available in the Winter window.

It remains to be seen how much they can rely on the youngster this season, but at least they know he should be tied down for the long term.