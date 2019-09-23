Chelsea could reportedly be about to try a bid of around £88million to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann to replace Eden Hazard.

The France international has struggled since joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid this summer, and Don Balon suggest his future at the club is already in some doubt.

The report goes on to say Chelsea are showing the strongest interest in Griezmann, and could be prepared to offer around £88m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is a world class attacking player on his day and could no doubt replace Hazard, who left for Real Madrid this summer with CFC unable to replace him due to their transfer ban.

It remains to be seen if Griezmann would really leave Barca so soon after joining, but Don Balon suggest this deal probably wouldn’t happen until the end of the season.

The Blues would definitely do well to strengthen their squad with this proven talent after relying so much on young players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic this season.

Frank Lampard will surely have to improve the club’s situation, however, as they don’t currently look guaranteed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It’s hard to imagine Griezmann would be ready to join Chelsea without competing in Europe’s top club competition.